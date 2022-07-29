From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje has declared that the party has no case against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Kazeem Shetima and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Specifically, Omoaje in a statement issued on Friday dispelled the news in a section of the media that the party has dragged Tinubu, Shetima and INEC before an Abuja High Court over alleged double nomination by the APC presidential candidate and his running mate.

He said the party under his leadership has not instituted any litigation against the APC presidential standard bearer or his running mate, saying that the news filtering in the social media and some online platforms were not known to him and his members.

Omoaje alleged that some disgruntled elements who had already been expelled by the party were behind the news with the aim of causing confusion and crisis.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news story in some online media platforms that the Action Alliance has instituted legal action against Tinubu, Shetima and INEC over alleged double nomination by Tinubu and Shetima.

“Nothing could be farther from the truth than this baseless and unfounded news, as such only exist in the anals of the minds of those behind it. For us in the Action Alliance, we didn’t institute any legal action against the APC presidential candidate or his running mate, neither do we contemplate such action.

“However, we suspect that some enemies of our party who have already been expelled from the party are behind the rumour, because that is their trade in stock. But we shall not allow them ruin the party or spoil its name and integrity,” Omoaje added

The AA leader noted that there was never a time the issue was raised or discussed at any level of the party, stressing that the party is focusing its attention on the forthcoming general elections and not on any other issue.

He reminded the public that Messrs Kenneth Udeze and James Vernibe who have always impersonated as National Chairman and Secretary of the party had since been expelled from the party and have no moral or legal right to either speak on behalf of the party or represent it at any level, let alone instituting any legal matter on behalf of the party.

He warned those fanning the ember of discord within the party to desist from such act or face the wrath of the law, as the leadership of the party would not hesitate to take legal actions on such individuals or elements either within or outside the party.