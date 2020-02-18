Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Action Alliance (AA) political party has held a National Special Convention in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, and elected new national executives that will run the affairs of the party.

During the exercise, scores of delegates of the party came from different parts of the country and elected the executives through voice votes.

Mr Adekunle Omoaje emerged as the party’s National Chairman to replace Mr Kenneth Udeze, while Mr Suleiman Abdulrasheed became the national secretary.

Mrs Deborah Banjo was elected as the Deputy National Secretary, while Alhaji Ibrahim Isha and Mr Obaro Samuel became the party National Treasurer and National Financial Secretary respectively.

Abdulwasiu Adeyemi was also elected as the National Deputy Financial Secretary, while Mr Olaniyi Fadahunsi was elected as the National Auditor.

While Mr Olu Omotoso was elected as the National Publicity Secretary and legal practitioner, Mr Rufai Abiodun emerged the party’s Legal Adviser.

The posts of Deputy National Woman Leader and National Youth Leader went to Hajia Aisha Abdullahi and Dr Mike Madu respectively.

Also, the posts of National Vice Chairman, Southwest, Southeast and Southsouth went to Mr Joshua Adewale, Mr Solomon Oken and Mr Bright Owobrie respectively.

The newly elected chairman, Omoaje, told reporters that the executives would reposition the party and woo the Nigerian youths into their fold with a view to making it formidable for result-oriented performance.

“After our swearing-in today, we started a massive registration of members into out party. AA is a household political party in Nigeria and we will use the influence of all our elders and leaders to attract more people, especially the youths back to the party by God’s grace,” he said.