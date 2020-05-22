Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Action Alliance (AA) on Friday raised the alarm over the alleged impersonation of its national chairman, Alhaji Rufai Omoaje by Mr Kenneth Udeze, a former National chairman of the party.

The party described Udeze as an impostor,having been removed from office since last year at the national convention of the party held in Osogbo, the Ogun State capital.

National Publicity secretary of the party, Mr Olu Omotoso in a statement said the only national chairman of AA is Omoaje, adding that Udeze is currently under suspension and as such late last the right to represent the party in any capacity.

He said “the attention of Action Alliance has been drawn to a press statement made on the 20th of May, 2020 by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in relation to the investigation of CUPP’s spokesperson by the House of Representatives.

‘The Press Statement, which decried the House of Representatives’ investigation of CUPP’s spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, was signed by one Kenneth Udeze. In signing the Press Statement, the said Kenneth Udeze fraudulently claimed to be the National Chairman of Action Alliance.

“Like many Nigerians, the Action Alliance was shocked and surprised by this fraudulent claim, monumental lie and impersonation. The Action Alliance states that the said Kenneth Udeze is not a member of its political party, let alone being the National Chairman.

“Action Alliance further reiterates that the National Chairman of Action Alliance remains Rufai Omo-Aje.

“The Action Alliance also categorically disowns the Press Statement, as it was procured through the fraudulent claim of this Kenneth Udeze. Furthermore, Action Alliance would like to state in clear terms that it was not consulted before the Press Statement was released.

“Based on the foregoing, the irresistible conclusion that was reached by Action Alliance is that the Press Statement, the fraudulent claim and impersonation are failed but calculated attempt to mislead the public.

“Accordingly, the public is hereby advised to disregard the fraudulent claim and the Press Statement. Action Alliance has also started exploring all legal options, including criminal and civil actions to bring Kenneth Udeze before the law,” he added.