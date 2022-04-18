From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Action Alliance (AA) party has said that with the resolution of its leadership crisis it is now positioned to take over the country at all levels in the 2023 general election.

A chieftain of the party and Enugu State chairman, Chief Festus Ogbonna, who stated this in Enugu, called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and ‘stand at the birth of a new era, a new era of redefining party politics and opposition politics in the country.’

Ogbonna who spoke to newsmen shortly after their meeting vowed that AA was well-positioned now to take over the country at all levels come 2023.

He maintained that the new Action Alliance under the leadership of Chief Udeze would not only wrestle power from the ruling party but was well equipped with the right hands and positioned to build a Nigeria that all would be proud of.

Ogbonna described the resolved issue in the party and the authentication of Chief Udeze’s leadership by INEC as a breakthrough and victory for all the party members.

He described Udeze as a leader par excellence whose sacrifice for the enthronement of right leadership and practical democracy is unequal.

‘His great vision for a just society and unshakable determination, and persistent hard work in pursuit of a united and advanced Nigeria have been a great source of pride, he said.

The legal battle he noted was a long-fought one but said that the biggest joy of democracy and gladness was that we made it at the end and ‘here we are rebuilding the party and positioning it to take over the government at all levels in the country come 2023.’

He enjoined all the party faithful including the aggrieved ones to come together and join forces with them as ‘AA under the leadership of Chief Kenneth Udeze is very open, generous and well-articulated to build a new Nigeria of our dreams.’

He declared that AA, with its slogan of ‘Let Masses live’, will relieve ordinary Nigerians of the hardships they face.