Mike Pius

Action continues in the second edition of the annual Ejigbo Unity Cup tournament this weekend at the Ejigbo Mini Stadium, Lagos.

The competing teams drawn into two groups of four teams will slug it out for tickets to the semi-finals with the final scheduled to hold on December 1.

Chairman of the Ejigbo All Stars Football Association (ASFA), Chief Ike Agina, said the tournament aims at uniting the people of Ejigbo and its’ environ.

“This tournament was put together with the sole aim of achieving unity among the people and all the football clubs within and outside Ejigbo. That’s why we named the tournament Unity Cup.

“And I want to urge all football lovers in Ejigbo to come to the mini stadium every weekend to watch the best of football. All arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch free tournament, and it promises to be better than the last edition,” he said.

Some of the notable ex-Nigerian footballers featuring in the five-week long tournament include Okoli Emeka (ex-Rangers International), Kenneth Konyegwachie (ex-FC Kunz, Russia, Nigerdock), Agunwa Ugochukwu (ex-Lobi Stars), Pascal Ifeanyichukwu (Opopo United, Cameroon).

In Group A are Ejigbo All Stars FC, Agodo All Stars, Bigger Boys All Stars and Bungalow All Stars, while Group B include defending champions-Great Samba All Stars, Juventus Experience All Stars, Cashout All Stars and CMO All Stars FC, Idimu.