Linus Oota, Lafia

ActionAid Nigeria, a non-governmental organization said it has concluded arrangement to uplift the standard of living of 165,360 vulnerable youths and women, stating that it has earmarked $2.5m for the programme.

Country director, ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), Ms Ene Obi stated this yesterday in Lafia during the official launch of System and Structure Strengthening Approach Against Radicalisation to Violent Extremism, SARVE II project.

She explained that the success of the first phase of the SARVE necessitated the approval of the second phase and the aim is to reduce violent extremism among the vulnerable women in communities.

Also speaking, the Manager, Humanitarian and Resilience, Actionaid Nigeria, Mr David Habba added that SARVE is a three-year project that would be implemented in 24 communities (within 12 LGAs) in Nasarawa and Kogi states.

Habba said the communities earmarked to benefit from the project in Nasarawa State include Laminga , Kurudu in Nasarawa LGA, Ningo, Uzaria in Akwanga LGA, Azuba Bashayi in Nasarawa Eggon LGA, Kagbu, Alizaga in Lafia LGA, Toto, Gadabuke, Umaisha in Toto LGA and Tundu Adabu and Agarago in Obi LGA.