From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Actionaid Nigeria and the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), have decried constant harassment of journalists, by security personnel, especially the females folks, who go through harrowing experiences in the hands of most news sources in the course of discharging their duties.

The Country Director of Actionaid Nigeria, Ene Obi and NAWOJ National President, Ladi Bala, spoke recently at a virtual meeting to commemorate the 2021 International Day to End Impunity, Crimes against Journalists.

The event had the theme: ‘Actioning Safety and Protection of Women Journalists in Nigeria; Reflections and Recommendations.’

Experts at the virtual event were; the Programme Director, Daily Trust Foundation, Theophilus Abbah; Team Lead, Women in Media Development Initiative, Omolola Oladimeji; Senior Correspondent, Arise TV, Oba Adeoye and was moderated by Lola Ayanda of Actionaid and Mojeed Alabi of Premium Times. Oba.

Obi averred that journalists should be accorded respect and protection in the course of discharging their duties.

According to her, reporters should be seen as builders of the society and threat to those in power.

She called on security personnel to facilitate the process of looking for Tordue Salem,a Vanguard reporter who has been missing for weeks.

On her part, Bala proposed that female journalists should get better pay package especially those on maternity leave.

But Dr Abbah added that media houses should assign “good beats” to female reporters rather than restrict them to health, women-related beats.