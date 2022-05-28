From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Moved by the plight of survivors of infanticide, Actionaid Nigeria has donated property to Vine Heritage Home (VHH) to house 158 children in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

ActionAid Country Director Ene Obi, who made the presentation in Abuja, explained that the housing complex was built under the ‘Mobilising Actions Towards the Abolition of Infanticide (MATAI)’ project funded by the European Union.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Obi said the property consists of a school, dormitory, play area and cottage farm, among other amenities, adding that it will give the children a sense of belonging and mental development.

According to her, VHH has been rescuing children from about 57 communities like the Abuja Municipal (AMAC), Abaji, Kuje, Kwali and Gwagwalada Area Councils, among others.

“These communities were reported to be involved in the practice which has well-entrenched beliefs that twins and other multiple-birth babies, children born immediately after twins or those with albinism, down syndrome and cerebral palsy,” she said.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“Others are abnormal teeth growth (upper teeth first), birth defects and babies whose mothers die while nursing them are evil and must be killed which is commonly carried out by the Ganagana, Bassa-Kolo and Gbariyamma tribes and is ever shrouded in secrecy.”

“We also raised awareness in the FCT on infanticide practices, especially among practising communities.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“We also established mechanisms to safeguard unborn babies and infants susceptible to being victims of infanticide and those that are currently ostracised at VHH.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We are happy that our VHH children now have a better place to live.”

The Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, expressed hope that in the nearest future, infanticide would be a thing of the past sequel to the massive campaign against the practise.

VHH Caregiver Pastor Steven Ajayi stated that he was “happy and blessed with the provision of this complex because every day l look up to seeing my children live in a better environment.

“To live in a very spacious home that they will not be crowded together as we have at the moment.

“This will change a lot of things in Nigeria because the majority of the children were those to be killed, but are now a great future of Nigeria.

“These privileged children are already in the process of greatness because they are doing very well in all ramifications.

“I appeal to communities where children’s lives are being threatened because of the circumstances of their birth, to desist from such practices,” Pastor Ajayi stated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .