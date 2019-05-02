As part of its aim of mentoring business growth and development among individuals and organisations operating in the West Africa region, Africa Canada Trade Investment Venture (ACTIV) has promised to facilitate trade and investment in SMEs across Africa.

ACTIV Director, Kenneth Oguzie, made the disclosure while speaking at a two-day event which took place in Halifax, Canada, recently.

Oguzie, while speaking at the event which focused on highlighting the benefits of strengthening business relationships between Canada and West Africa with a focus on Nigeria as a nation, noted that ACTIV supports businesses in Africa by seeking penetration into the Canadian market as well as those looking to build new partnership and strategic alliances.

“We look forward to strengthening business relationships between Canada and West Africa, with a focus on Nigeria and Ghana, and explore how ACTIV can support these businesses looking to penetrate the Canada market and to build new partnership. We will act as a bridge between Canadian businesses and businesses in Africa by bringing together stakeholders and businesses from different parts of the world, sharing different experiences in the global business sphere as a way of facilitating socio-economic growth in both regions,” he said.

He also affirmed that West African trade and investment will grow and reach its full potential if only stakeholders and business owners can leverage on these new relationships as well as expand their global outreach.

Also speaking at the event, Nigeria High Commissioner to Canada, Adeyinka Asekun, emphasized that these partnerships will go a long way in growing the economies of both countries as it provides mutual benefits for both regions in the areas of trade and investment.

“There are opportunities for public private enterprises, partnerships and foreign direct investment in Nigeria. People around here do not know much about Nigeria, which isn’t surprising due to the distance between both regions. It has given attendees more insight into opportunities existing in Nigeria and Ghana.

“I am here to preach about the Gospel of Nigeria, what it entails to do business in Nigeria, and to tell you Nigeria is open for business. We are keen to collaborate with this wonderful province and Canada as a whole. We are using this medium to invite stakeholders to our upcoming Investment Summit in November 2019 to meet policy makers, businesses, etc,” Asekun said.