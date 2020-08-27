Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Federal Government (FG) has tasked the government of Gombe state to initiate proactive measures against prediction on flooding by getting the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to respond to flooding emergency which has become a reoccurring phenomenon in the state and the country at large.

The call was made through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, who was in Gombe on Wednesday to deliver the FG’s palliative to the poor and vulnerable persons affected by the measures taken to stem the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

According to the minister, the forecast for high flooding would involve 102 Local Government Areas (LGA) in 28 States while the moderate flooding would involve 275 LGA in the 36 States of the Federation including the federal capital Abuja. She added that other 397 LGA has low probable flooding.

She urged the state government to be watchful as Gombe, Billiri, Balanga, Yamaltu-Deba, Nafada, Kwami, Funakaye, and Dukku Local Government Areas of the state are likely to experience various degrees of flooding. While advising the state government to put in place preventive measures in case of an eventuality the minister disclosed that the FG was worried by the flood disaster which led to the loss of lives and properties that was recently experienced in the State.

While presenting the over 36,000 bags of millet, sorghum and guinea corn for distribution to the poor and vulnerable persons to cushion the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, Sadiya said a preliminary report on the flood incident indicated the need for relief intervention which was provided through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya thanked the Federal Government for the palliative. However, he said the state needs more considering the socioeconomic pressure occasioned by insurgency and other factors. He said the state had been under enormous pressure because of the influx of people from trouble sticking neighboring states with very little resources and financial strength.

He said the centrality and peaceful nature of the state always make it a safe haven for individuals fleeing conflict from other states in the North-east sub-region, explaining that in spite of limited resources the state has been assisting IDPs and victims of communal clashes in the region.