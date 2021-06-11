The 2021 Enugu State Aiteo Cup Competition has begun, with Active All Stars FC of New Layout beating Chuso FC of Emene 1-0 in the first match.

The match played inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Thursday saw Obinna Idika scoring the only goal of the match in the 28th minute.

His team have now advanced to the next stage of the competition.

The coach of Active All Stars FC, Ugochukwu Uche, while commending his team for winning their first match of the competition, however said they still have room for improvement.

“This is the first match of this competition and it is always difficult and matches get tougher as you progress. But it was good we won, and we will go on to improve,” he said.

Uche however asserted that his team’s target in the competition was to reach the final.

In the last match of the day in the competition, Rangers Feeders of Enugu defeated Lamray FC of Enugu 4-2 on penalty kicks after the match ended goalless.(NAN)