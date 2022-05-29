From Fred Itua, Abuja

Renowned philanthropist and human rights activist, Phillip Agbese, has been declared the winner of the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency of Benue State.

The Returning Officer, Mr. Thomas Ilejimin, who announced the results amidst wild cheers and jubilations in Okpoga, the headquarters of the Federal Constituency on Sunday, 29 May, 2022, noted that Agbese polled a total of 36,425 votes to defeat his close contender, Linda Ene Agada with 1,450 votes and Hon. Sunday Oche, 984 votes.

His emergence followed the successful completion of a free, fair and credible primary election conducted across the 35 council wards of Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo local government areas that constitute the Federal Constituency.

It would be recalled that the APC in Benue had earlier adopted direct mode for its primaries in the state.

Addressing party faithful shortly after his victory, Chief Agbese, said his election as the House of Representative candidate of the APC through direct primary truly reflected the will of the people.

“I have decided to christen my speech this evening as, ‘The people have won again’. Since 1999, this is the first time in Benue state that we will be having the direct primaries. And today, the people of Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo have spoken with one voice. Who I am to reset what our people have said?

“It is on this note that I want to accept this great honour and privilege. I am deeply humbled that my people, the people of Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency, and my great party, the All Progressives Congress in Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency have spoken and firmly expressed their choice that I am your candidate for the Federal House of Representatives for 2023,” he said.

The security consultant thanked the leadership of the party in the state for ensuring a free, fair and credible primary election.

Agbese also called on the other aspirants who lost at the primaries to join hands with him to ensure the victory of APC in the general elections, come 2023.