Human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong has requested the CCTV records of Lekki Tollgate attack from the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, to enable him prepare and represent his clients in pursuit of their legitimate rights.

The activist who reminded the governor that Lagosians are watching to see his response to the application, requested for “Authenticated copies of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) records showing the attack on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on October 20, 2020;

“Certified True Copy (CTC) of the instrument setting up the judicial panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS related abuses and Lekki Toll Gate Incident with its Terms of Reference.