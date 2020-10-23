Niger Delta activist, former spokesman for PANDEF and coordinator of South South Elders Forum, His Highness, Anabs Sara-Igbe, has condemned the killing of innocent citizens protesting against police brutality and extortion in Nigeria.

“I stand with the Nigerian youths and indeed all those who are calling for an end to SARS in whatever form and disguise, and justice for all the victims of police brutality, kidnapping, extrajudicial killings and extortion in Nigeria, and a call on government for the reformation of the Nigeria Police.

I call on International Criminal Court (ICC) to hold the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Jide Sanwo-Olu, the commander of the Nigerian Army in Lagos, the Chief of Army Staff and General Muhammadu Buhari, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, accountable for using the military in killing innocent citizens at the Lekki Toll Gate in Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 20th day of October, 2020, for protesting against the murderous activities of SARS, police brutality, extortion and corruption in Nigeria.

“The actions of the government are contrary to the African Charter and the United Nations Charter on Human Rights. It’s indeed a genocide and a sin against humanity. This will be one of the test cases for the ICC.

“I also call on ECOWAS, African Union, European Union, United Kingdom, USA and the United Nations to quickly intervene in the ongoing crisis in Nigeria before it degenerates into a full-blown conflict.

“I challenge the Olumide Akpata- led Nigerian Bar Association to press for a case of genocide and human right abuse in the International Criminal Court,” Sara-Igbe said.