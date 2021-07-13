Ben Dunno, Warri

A human rights Activist in Delta state, Comrade Israel Joe, has lamented the growing rate of extra-judicial killings, extortions and oppressive tendencies among some police officers in the state in recent time, stating that the impacts of the #EndSARS appears to have been forgotten in a hurry.

Making this observation known in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, the activist called on the various stakeholders, especially the state government, Police Commisioner as well as the judiciary to accelerate the process of finding lasting solutions to the ugly trend before it escalates to another #EndSARS.

While citing cases of abuses and Extra Judicial killings that had taken place in recent time including that of an Okada rider, one Teku Theophilous who was killed by a vigilante member attached to Burutu Area Command at DSC Police post Orhuvworun town in Udu Council area, Comrade Joe, noted that the people are getting agitate by this sad development.

He therefore urged the governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, to as a matter of urgency implement the report of the judical panel on police brutality and extra Judicial killings set up aftermath the #EndSARS and also create an interfacing committee that would be saddled with the responsibility of mediating between the police and the civil populace in curbing these abuses in the society.

He equally appealed the Police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, to put in place an in house mechanism of monitoring the activities of his men and officers across the state and work hard in ensuring that any officer found culpable are duly tried and prosecuted.

According to the statement;

“As one of the paramount proponent and key conveners of #EndSARS in Delta state, I am pleased that the Delta State Judicial panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and extra judicial killings has submitted its report to the Executive Governor of Delta State. We wish to appeal to the governor that the report be implement not just black and white but timeously”.

“We also want to draw the attention of the governor of Delta State Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Delta state Commissioner of Police CP Ali Mohammed Ari that some policemen in the state have resumed the harassment, robbery, brutality and extortion that led to the #EndSARS nationwide protest in October last year”.

“As I speak, two petitions are before the Commissioner of Police Delta state. The first being a vigilante under the Burutu Area Command who shot and killed an Okada rider Teku Theophilous at DSC Police post Orhuvworun by Free Indeed Church on the 17th of June and the second being a student of Delta State Polytechnic Oghara who was abducted and robbed by Police at gun point on the 25th of June 2021 respectively. The ransom was collected through an account which is contained in the petition”.

“These are very few cases of the evils some police in the State who are determine to undermine the Commissioner of Police, to bring down his good image which we will not allow, compared to the everyday complain by Deltans”.

“We regret this situation and pray it does not degenerate into another massive protest as we appeal to the police hierarchy to investigate these issues and ensure justice is done even as we urge the governor to create and interfacing committee against Police Brutality in the state”, he stated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.