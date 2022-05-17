From Ben Dunno, Warri

An Activist in Delta state, Comrade Derrick Agberen, has lamented the non impact of the state government in the entire Udu Local Government Area, especially in the provision of social amenities that would not only improving indigenes living standards but also bring a new lease of life to the residents.

Specifically, he noted that rather than enjoying the dividends of democracy for their loyalty to ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, the people were being subjected to a more difficult situation due to the deplorable state of the very few public infrastructures in the community.

Comrade Agberen who made his displeasure on the poor state of public amenities in the community known in statement made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, noted that those appointed to key offices by the Governor from the community, mostly Udu Council Chairman, Chief Jite Brown, have not made any reasonable efforts to attract meaningful developmental projects to the area in the last seven years.

While condemning the many years of neglect of the community by successive governments, particularly the present Okowa’s administration, Agberen questioned the rationale behind the reckless abandonment of the area considering its valuable contribution to the oil and gas revenue, even as he berated its leadership for not making adequate representation towards its growth.

According to the statement; “As an activist who has served in one of the foremost human rights organization in Nigeria as the Coordinator for the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) in Udu for over three years and a half, I can attest to the facts that most of the leaders in Udu who has served both at the State and local government level do not have the people at heart.”

“This conclusion had become very tenable going by the type of poor infrastructural development in the area and the poor representation by its leadership in successive governments both at state and local government level.”

“A local government like Udu that has just one clan which makes it differs from other local government area can not boast of a dual road with street lights in the whole of the Area”.

“It is a pity that the local Government Council Chairman, Chief Hon. Jite Brown could not attract development from the Delta State Government to the region for two tenures he‘s serving as Chairman”.

“Within these years, you can take records of the numbers of times he is present and absent from the council, hence not paying attention to details; especially the plights of the people in the area. He does not ply through the major roads of Udu on daily basis and therefore does not know what the people goes through”.

“The present conditions of the roads in Udu and mainly express junction, which has become a death trap is evidently enough to agree that the council leadership under Udu Chairman, Chief Hon. Jite Brown has done nothing but poorly represented the people in two tenures in office”.

“The Udu bridge, standing over the Udu river that flows through Ovwian to the Warri river with other connections built over 46 years ago;that provides connectivity to several satellites communities around Udu, Warri, Uvwie etc is in a dilapidated state, and now a deplorable death trap that motorists and people in the area fear they may wake up, one day, to a collapse”.

“It is a pity that the Udu Local Government Council boss, Chief Hon. Jite Brown is among the PDP aspirants contending to represent the people in Udu at the Delta State House Of Assembly (DSHA) among other vibrant youths who has good track records in governance among which are; Hon Saturday Mofoye and Hon Goru Karo Masta Klovi for the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) while Hon Benjamin Sharta representing the All Progressive Congress(APC).

“They have all actively served as councilors representing their wards and with no doubts, the baton of whom represents the various parties at the Delta State House of Assembly (DSHA) lies between Hon. Saturday Mofoye, Hon. Karo Goru and Hon Benjamin Sharta.

“The politics in Udu should put party, sentiments and friendship aside in politics and focus on who can attract developments to the area; as Udu need the best, young and smart person’s with great ideas to bring transformation to the people”.

“I hereby urge the delegates representing Udu at the primaries both in PDP and APC in soonest, to give the people their best candidates for all elective positions irrespective of the wrong choices often made by the stakeholders/leaders of Udu Local Government”, he concluded.