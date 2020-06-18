Mr Ebubeagu Ekenulo, a renowned social activist has lauded Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo for handing over the reconstruction of Owerri/Orlu Road to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

Ekenulo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Abuja on Thursday, that the action was a promise kept.

He expressed happiness over the determination of Uzodinma to rescue the state from the doldrums of infrastructure backwardness.

“I must commend the governor for handing over the dilapidated Owerri/Orlu road to Julius Berger.

“He has asked them to get to work by July and we all know ingenuity of the company in terms of roads’ construction,” he said.

Ekenulo said the road was abandoned for years by former administrations to the detriment of the people who suffered colossal losses as a result of its bad condition.

The activist who reiterated his belief in the capacity of the governor to engender unequaled development in the state, urged residents of the state to support him.

“The governor needs our maximum support because he has started on very clean and promising slate,” he said.

Ekenulo who described the governor as a selfless leader, expressed optimism in a future prosperous and greater Imo.

He emphasised the need for a synergy between stakeholders in the state, irrespective of party affiliations towards supporting the governor in his quest to advance the development of the state.

“Uzodinma has taken a giant leap in all sectors of the economy in a very short period of his administration,” he said. (NAN)