By Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A human rights activit, Victor Ojei, on Thursday in Asaba called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, to effecf the promotion of over 300 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Ojei, who is the public relations officer of Delta State chapter of Civil Society Organisations (CSO), and Director-General, Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, also urged police authorities to shun politics in effecting the promotion of deserving officers.

According to him, the over 300 ASPs were earlier denied promotion when their coursemates were promoted to the rank of DSP.

‘Over 300 police officers of course 38/39 and course 1 cadet inspectors were earlier denied promotion while some of their coursemates are in DSP ranks.

‘It has always been a tradition to promote all officers who undertake same course together except in cases of disciplinary actions.

‘But in the force some officers that are in the corridor of power always politicising their promotion by giving recommendations to some officers based on the fact that they have godfathers either inside the force or outside.

‘The IGP and chairman of PSC should allow equity and justice to reign in the force by way of promoting those that their promotion are been delayed, and being upgraded so that the can be at the same level with their mates, as long as there is no misconduct on their part that lead to such delay in promotion.

‘As I speak to you now, the Cadet Inspectors Course 38/39 of 2009/2010 and Course 1/2010 are suffering from this lopsided promotion. It is affecting their psyche.

‘We are aware that they are about to promote another to DSP, we appeal to them to do the nation good by merging the Cadet Inspectors Course 38/39 of 2009/2010 together with their coursemates that are about to be promoted to the rank of DSP, as it will boost their morale immensely.

‘We learnt that a committee was set up by the then IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris Rtd, to look into the complaint of lopsided promotion, the committee later resolved that those recommended should be promoted, but when they were eventually promoted as recommended by the committee, their promotion date was May 2017.

‘It was not backdated to read the same date as that of their erstwhile course mates whose promotion date was 11th of January 2016, which is a norm in the force.

‘On behalf of the affected officers, we appeal to the IGP and chairman of PSC to intervene, review, and ratify the ASP promotion date to read 11th January 2016 to be at par with their course mates.

‘They all attended the departmental selection board in August 2015, and were privileged to see their recommendation remarks to the next rank of DSP, surprisingly, some of their course mate were promoted while some were left out,’ he added.

The activist said that the timely intervention will make these affected officers to change their psyche in their remaining year of their carrier.