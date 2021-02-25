Having done well to promote Yoruba culture, language and traditions, a Lagos-based advocate for gender equality and promoter of art, culture and tourism, Mr. Adelani Adesanya, Esq., director of DELA Galleria International, has described Yoruba culture as endowed and uniquely rich among other cultures in Nigeria.

Adesanya said: “Every country is identified or known by the culture of its people. Also, in Nigeria, Yoruba culture is endowed and uniquely rich among other races in all ramifications in terms of language, names, dressing, music, dialects, tribal marks and so on. Its uniqueness makes it an acceptable and respectable culture all over the world, especially in countries where the black race is extended through colonization by the British and all other countries. Yoruba has remained undiluted over the centuries, as its purity has become a stream of clean water that many researchers, historians and tourists would thirst for and itch to explore for many years.”

He lamented the lack of teenage Yoruba indigenes speaking the language, while calling on parents to teach their children how to speak the language fluently and showcase the rich culture and heritage of the Yoruba.

He said, “I’m concerned by the way parents handle the Yoruba language. They need to encourage their children in the use of the language in the home, school, and religious institutions. It is easier to catch them and teach them the language when they are still young. Yoruba language is no longer what it used to be. This is a necessity that should run through our minds.”