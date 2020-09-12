A human rights activist, Osamudiamen Osakpamwan, has warned Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo not to smear the good name of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the build up to the September 19 Edo State governorship election.

Osakpamwan, also an environmentalist, who was reacting to Okunbo’s recent interview in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, declared it was unfortunate the billionaire has allowed himself to be used by former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, against the ‘hardworking governor’

“Despite the obvious truth that Governor Obaseki’s re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a certainty, Okunbo has decided to go against a mass movement. He will realise that his partisan position is a wild-goose-chase on September 19”.

Insisting that the governorship election ‘is bigger than one man’, Osakpamwan declared that voters will speak loudly on September 19 and reelect Obaseki.

He said: “This election is beyond Godwin Obaseki as an individual, it is beyond Captain Hosa, Adams Oshiomhole or Ize-Iyamu. The election is about the people. It is about the sustenance of good governance, which the people have witnessed in the past four years of the Obaseki administration. The people are not willing to go back to the days of CDAs and EDSTMA’s harassment. The people are not willing to go back to the reign of terror where thugs rained fire on market women and commercial bus drivers, and ‘agberos’ held sway on the streets of Benin. Obaseki’s legacies must be upheld and consolidated on.”