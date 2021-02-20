By Ngozi Nwoke

An activist, Mr. Adesani Adesanya, has urged the Yoruba, particularly parents to promote Yoruba culture by teaching their children how to speak the language.

Adesanya in a statement issued to mark this year’s Yoruba language day in Lagos noted the unique endowment of Yoruba culture.

He said: “In Nigeria, Yoruba culture has flourished; it is endowed and uniquely rich among other cultures in all ramifications in terms of language, names, dressing, music, dialects, tribal marks and so on.”

He explained how western education had helped to create a better understanding between the invading British and Yoruba people.

Adesanya, however, lamented the inability of teenage Yoruba to speak the language, and called on parents to teach their children to speak the language fluently so as to preserve and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba.

“I’m concerned by the way parents now handle the Yoruba language. They need to encourage their children to use the language in their homes, schools, and religious institutions.”

It is easier to catch them and teach them the language when they are still young.

“Yoruba language is no longer what it used to be. This is a necessity that should run through our minds every Yoruba,” he posited.