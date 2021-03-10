From Fred Itua, Abuja

Activists and about 350 civil societies, yesterday, passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his administration as one of the best in Nigeria.

President of Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance in Nigeria, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, said Buhari inherited a dysfunctional system, including the security architecture of the country.

Aigbegbele said “the security situation across sub-saharan Africa is a fallout of the disintegration of the Libyan Statewith antecedents proliferation of small arms. As such, Africans and indeed Nigerians are abreast of the concerted efforts of Buhari to curtail the excesses criminals.”

He said some non-governmental agencies and civil society groups masquerading themselves as the conscience of the nation, have been wining and dining with the same present administration since they took over in 2015.

Passing a vote of confidence in President Buhari, Mr. Aigbegbele said: “after a critical evaluation and analysis of the administration of President Buhari in all ramifications, we now pass a vote of confidence in him for being alive to the primary responsibility of safeguarding lives and property across the country.

“We therefore call on Nigerians to discountenence, disregard and jettison wolves crying foul when there is none. Nigerians should open their eyes and read in between the lines.”