(Ibrahim Kado, NAN)

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in Adamawa said on Sunday that firewood and timber dealers were threatening forest reserves in Adamawa.

Mr Minas Nagura, Permanent Secretary in charge of the Ministry told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola that their activities had resulted in the speedy encroachment of desert into the hinterland.

He lamented that no fewer than 32 forest plantations and reserves in the state had been encroached upon by farmers, timber and firewood dealers, and therefore advised people to imbibe the habit of planting trees to check desertification.

‘We are losing about 26 kilometres of land to desertification every year, hence the need for our people to understand the importance of tree planting.

‘It is not only the government that can plant trees but people should also key in; trees give us oxygen and we give them carbon dioxide,’ he said.

He urged stakeholders, especially traditional rulers, to take the campaign against indiscriminate felling of trees to the grassroots.