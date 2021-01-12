Fast rising Nollywood actor, David Mela, has died after a long battle with an unknown ailment. According to reports, the thespian died last night, Monday, January 11, 2021.

It was gathered that the Imo state actor allegedly started complaining of body pains at around 12pm on Saturday, January 9, 2020. Two days later, he passed on.

This is coming after the shocking death of Jim Lawson; actor, radio broadcaster, writer, and TV personality. Followed by the CEO of Grand Touch Pictures, Chico Ejiro and Mrs Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi.