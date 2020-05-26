Rita Okoye, Lagos

Fast-rising Nigerian actor Jammal Ibrahim has revealed the four actors he looks forward to working with.

While listing names of movie stars he has worked with, Jammal also named his top three Nigerian movie directors and producers. ‘I have worked with the likes of Jemima Osunde, Osas Ighodaro, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Meg Otanwa, Ireti Doyle, Sadiq Daba and Femi Branch. I look forward to working with the likes of Toni Tones, Ayoola Ayo, Efa Iwara, Kate Henshaw while Nodash, Abba Makama and George Sunom Kura are my top favourite,’ the actor told Daily Sun.

Jammal, who started out as a production manager, spoke on combining the duties of an actor and producer. ‘Sometimes, I am an actor in the process, other times I am the producer, driving the storytelling process. They are both very appealing to me. I have been producing longer than I have been acting,’ he said.

On why he opted for a degree in Computer Information Systems and his experience on the set of The Delivery Boy, Jammal said:

‘If you are going to be an actor in our current industry here in Nigeria, it is advisable to have a side gig and that is where my degree comes in handy. The Delivery Boy was a multilayered story which speaks about how multidimensional humans are. It took a lot of preparation and mental acrobatics to embody Amir,’ he said.

Jammal is a versatile actor with a background in TV production, who also holds a BSc in Computer Information Systems from Babcock University.

He has featured in several movies in Nigeria including the character of Baba, a lead character in Abba Makama’s Indie award-winning movie Green White Green, which is exclusively available on Netflix.

He was also cast as Amir, the lead character in Nodash Adekunle’s first feature and award-winning film The Delivery Boy.