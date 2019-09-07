Ogun State-born actor, Olushola Michaels, has appealed to the government to end all forms of attack on Nigerians home and abroad.

In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the script interpreter says all hands must be on deck to forestall future attack of Nigerians.

It reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari, I hope that you are deliberating on how to put a halt to the killings and inhuman treatment meted out to our brothers and sisters in South Africa. Why should it be us who have to constantly deal with a lot of problems and misfortunes? I am not wishing this on anyone.

You keep mute each time a situation poses a threat to Nigerians. How long do you have to look on? Nigerians, when are we going to embrace one another and uphold truth and discard falsehood?