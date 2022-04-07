By Lawrence Enyoghasu, Lagos

Nollywood Actor Ugo Spunky has announced his new ambassadorial deal with a real estate company, Nairalandhomes.

The actor took to social media to announce his new feat to his fans and followers.

He wrote: ‘Fam Good news, Let me introduce you to my new family @nairalandhomes as their latest ambassador. The best plug for properties and homes. I’m excited about this one.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Nairalandhomes in a post on Instagram also welcomed him to the family. Spunky hails from South East Nigeria, Ogberuru in Orlu Local Government Area, Imo State.

His acting career kicked off as a kid but he officially joined Nollywood in 2014. Where he has played lead and sub-lead characters in numerous movies, such as “The Throne”, “Touch of a Ghost”, “Fight to Finish”, “Streak of Fate”, “Beautiful Players”, “Dis and Dat”, “Destiny of the Blind”, and “Sugar Boy”.