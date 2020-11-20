The shooting of the first season of the iconic TV drama series, The Village Headmaster, has commenced in earnest. This is coming weeks after Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) announced their ground-breaking partnership to revive the programme.

The recording, which started on November 9, 2020, is taking place at several locations across Lagos State, and is scheduled to end before the Christmas holidays, in order for post-production to commence.

Directed by the award-winning Patience Oghre Imobhio, the new season of Village Headmaster parades some of the original cast including Dejumo Lewis (Kabiyesi), Ibidun Allison (Amebo), Dan Imoudu (Chief Dagbolu), Dele Osawe (Teacher Fadele), Melvin Obriago (Teacher Oghene), Kate Adepegba (Folake), and Lara Akinsola (Doyin).

It also features a diverse list of superstars like Chris Iheuwa, Mr Latin, Rachael Oniga, Funky Mallam, Jide Kosoko, Omo Ibadan, Okele, Fathia Balogun, Rycardo Agbor, Yemi Shodimu, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Jide Alabi, Christy Imanlehin, Yemi Remi, Monica Friday, Deborah Anugwa, Ajobiewe Jr., Jumoke Olabisi, Ronke Oshodi Oke, and Eric Obinna.

The drama series would start airing on TV across Nigeria, and several parts of Africa, in April 2021.