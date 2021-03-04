Some Nigerian actors on Thursday mourned the late actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba, who died Wednesday, March 3, during a protracted illness.

The actors took to their Instagram pages to pay tributes to the late thespian who had contributed meaningfully to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Actor Saheed Balogun said: “Goodnight Uncle Sadiq Daba. May your soul rest in perfect peace”.

Actress Joke Silva wrote, “Uncle Sadiq, you had a good run. I thank God that you worked till the end. Rest well dear friend. Rest well.”

Also, movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, wrote, “You will be missed, Uncle S. You made your mark”.

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Offiong Anthony, popularly known as “Thintalltony” said, “Sad evening for me. Rest in peace Uncle S.”

Actress Foluke Daramola, who had symbols of weeping on her page wrote, “We lost another veteran, Sadiq Daba. Rest on our great hero, you have fought a good fight.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sadiq Daba was an actor and a former broadcaster who won Africa Movies Academy Awards for best actor for his role as “Inspector Waziri” in the movie “October 1”.

Daba’s acting career came to prominence in the late 1970s, starring in the now rested sitcom, ‘Cockcrow at Dawn’, in the Nigerian Television Authority.

He was said to have been ill with leukemia and prostrate cancer for years before his death