By Rita Okoye

Nollywood actors have in different ways been rallying around for the release of their abducted colleagues, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, aka Agbogidi.

The Sun news had earlier reported that abductors of the movie stars demanded for a sum of $100,000 for their release.

The kidnappers contacted family members of their captives about 24 hours after they were declared missing.

The duo were said to have gone on a shooting assignment in Ozalla Town, Enugu State before they were declared missing.

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas, confirmed that contact has been established with the families while the guild is working with relevant security agencies to ensure safe return.

“We are also working closely with the different security operatives, but we are not sure what to expect from them because the same thing is happening everywhere in the country.”

Already, the guild has warned its members against shooting movies in remote areas unless they arrange adequate security for themselves.

Hilda Dokubo on her part wondered the effontry of the Kidnappers to ask for 100 million dollars as ransom.

Dokubo explained that although some actors paint the wrong picture on social media all the time but it is only in line with the “Show” part of SHOWbiz and that they don’t have such kind of money.

“We’re about moving from one level of begging for alms to save an ill or dying colleague to now facing the worse of fears over two of their colleagues facing God knows what in the hands of kidnappers!

Where will we turn if not the public using our social media platforms! Well, finally the kidnappers have made their demands. They want money! 100M US dollars! From where?

Unfortunately they misjudged the financial status of the actors they kidnapped! And think that as it is in the movies that is how it is in real life. What a life! Where will we get one hundred thousand US Dollars from? God save all of us from this pain and give us your grace for this period. I know some actors paint the wrong picture on social media all the time but it is only in line with the “Show” part of SHOWbiz. Hopefully you’ll understand what I mean. I am pained because I know this two personally, have worked with them and I know the truth of how it is with them.

Just been asking myself one question all day, How much does an average actor make in Nigeria? “

For Yvonne Jegede, it is really a scary situation. She also confirmed that no statement has been made by the Nigerian police or any government official.

“This is actually scary to be honest. God help us. The insecurity in this country is a complete mess, and till now no statement from the police or government addressing this issue. As I type this I have shivers down my spine. I just pray Nigeria doesn’t happen to us,” she wrote.