Glory Ife and Chisom Ebih

In a bid to commemorate World Malaria Day, Geneith Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited, has announced Nollywood star and movie producer, Ebube Nwagbo, as Camosunate Brand Ambassador.

Camosunate, a highly efficacious malaria brand, is marketed in Nigeria by Geneith. The company, in its statement, said it was optimistic that with Camosunate, which is endorsed by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), sufferers of malaria in Nigeria now have a credible but efficacious alternative in the battle against the disease.

According to the General Manager, Sales, Emeka Nwachukwu, malaria is the most neglected disease in third world countries, yet not many know it, as a giant killer, especially among third world rural dwellers.

Nwachukwu said: “Expectant mothers and infants are the two most malaria preys. Infant mortality rate traceable to malaria was probably music to the ears of residents of Ogudu area of Lagos months ago until a young nursing mother painfully lost her four weeks old baby girl to the disease.

“Time was when Chloroquine was the combat drug for malaria. But the growing resistance of malaria to the drug led experts to come up with the ACT combination therapy. With the staggering estimate of Nigerians who fall prey to malaria yearly, Nigeria is no doubt a huge market for ACT brands of malaria drugs.

“The country’s Pharmaceutical stores and even local ‘chemist shops’ are bourgeoning with a plethora of such drugs. Experts are of the view that Camosunate is not only one of the ACT drugs in the market but also one of the most efficacious.”

On Camosunate, he said it was a combination of Artesunate and Amodiaquine, of the four forms of ACT recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said: “This is by the virtue of its Artesunate and Amodiaquine (AS + AQ) content. The brand is in its class. Some of the classy qualities of Camosunate include its Artesunate and Amodiaquine content. The malaria drug comes in four ranges, thus making it a brand of choice for pharmacists and medical doctors.”