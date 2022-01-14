Leading manufacturer of carbonated soft drinks, sausages and energy drink, Rite Foods Limited has restated its commitment to corporate philanthropy with its sponsorship of Nollywood celebrity, Eniola Badmus’ programme tagged: ‘Feed the Needy’.

‘Feed the Needy’, which aims at putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society, takes place annually on New Year day. In its fourth edition, the programme this year witnessed the feeding of over 50,000 people with Rite Foods providing an array of its beverages including Bigi drinks, complimented with Bigi premium table water as well as beef sausage rolls.

Showering encomiums on Rite Foods for its support, Eniola Badmus said: “I appreciate Rite Foods for helping me achieve the objective consecutively for four years; this noble initiative of feeding the needy in Lagos.”

On her part, Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, explained that the initiative is in line with her company’s commitment to corporate philanthropy by making a meaningful difference in a refreshing way in the lives of people in various communities across the country.

“As a company, we are poised to strengthen global solidarity with focus on meeting the needs of the poor and vulnerable people in different communities across the country,” she stated.

Some of the locations visited during the programme include the Living Fountain Orphanage, Heart of Gold Children Hospice, Nigerian Red Cross Society Motherless Babies Home, Heritage Homes Orphanage, Bab es Salaam Orphanage Home, and Temidire Primary School, Shogunle, Lagos.