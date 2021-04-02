As the Easter festival gathers momentum, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and other social media influencers, have urged Nigerians to join the #CelebrateEaster on Tiktok campaign.

Tiktok, which is a media app for creating and sharing short video via smartphone, will be staging some exciting in app harshtag activities for users.

Ahead the social media fun billed for Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, the actress will be teaming up with popular local creators such as Jhaynee, Oluwarmd and host of others in the quest to set a lovely Easter vibes from their comfort zone.

“I encourage other creators to celebrate the festival through dance, music, trendy fashion and cool memes. Nigerians across the globe can also table more ideas with the use of harshtag labelled #EasterEgghunt, #Familyday2021 and #MyEasterFood,” Ojo said.