CBS has selected veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw as one of the international judges on its new reality show, ‘The World’s Best’, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The thespian was named by the organisers among American stars Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and Ru Paul as judges for the show scheduled to be hosted by James Corden.

‘The World’s Best’ is a high profile upcoming global talent competition series.

It will feature performers being evaluated by judges and the “Wall of the World”, international panel of 50 of the world’s most accomplished experts in various fields of entertainment.

The experts also include Nigerian-born Czech-based choreographer, Yemi A.D.

The global talent competition is scheduled to premiere immediately after Super Bowl LIII in the U.S. on Feb. 3.

