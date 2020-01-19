As the race for 2023 picks up, seasoned actress, broadcaster and philanthropist, Mabel Oboh has delved into politics. Oboh is now the spokesperson for the Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos chapter of African Democratic Congress (ADC). In her new capacity, she will also head the media and publicity department of the party with Mr. Isaac James as her assistant.

The founder, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Star (MOCSO), which was established last year to cater to the health needs of Nigerian entertainers stated that she was humbled by the appointment.

Oboh said: “ I am humbled and short of words. It took a lot of convincing from one of the party’s chieftains, Mr. Kingsley Awatt for me to yield to the clarion call. I believe they chose me because of my position believing I can deliver. I have always been the peoples’ woman. I care for the poor and the needy as they need a voice. I strongly believe that with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the party’s chairman, we are in safe hands. I must also commend the great work that Hon. Ekanem Idara is doing.

“This is a party that is not money driven. Kingsley Awatt is another man that is full of passion. My subordinate and I are ready to move the party forward. The manifesto of the party is similar to what my NGO stands for; this is a new dawn for me,” Oboh said.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if Oboh will be vying for any elective position under the platform of the party in the future.