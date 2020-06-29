Rita Okoye

Nollywood movie star Regina Daniels and her 60 year old hubby, Ned Nwoko have welcomed a cute bouncing baby boy.

This was made public on Instagram by Regina’s elder brother, known as Sweezy.

The excited new uncle shared a photo of Regina who’s still in the hospital and captioned it, “Officially an Uncle you know? Congratulations my diamond. It’s a bouncing baby boy Iyanu ti sele. Gods the greatest ❤️ ”

Nwoko and Daniels tied the knot back in 2019.

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.