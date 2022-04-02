Delectable actress, Oluwaseyi Edun has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador to skincare brand, Glee Skincare owned by Happiness Adebayo popularly known as Mummy Glee. The unveiling took place at the company’s office in Lagos.

“Welcome on board our latest brand ambassador @i_am_shai ❤️. We can’t wait to show y’all what we’ve been cooking. And we hope for a jolly filled working experience with her ❤️… join me in welcoming @i_am_shai to the best skincare brand in Africa,” Mummy Glee made the announcement on her Instagram handle.

Responding to the announcement, the new ambassador replied, “I look forward to having an outstanding business season with you guys.”

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare, Mummy Glee, the choice of Seyi Edun was an easy one as her ideals resonate with their company’s aspiration in the beauty and skincare business in Nigeria.

Seyi joined the movie industry in 2009 through her younger sister who is a scriptwriter. She was enrolled under Wisdom Caucus that same year as an apprentice and she graduated in 2011 after which focused on acting fully.

It was her sister that produced the first movie she featured in. The movie was titled, “Eja Nla” in 2011.

The actress revealed that her most challenging role was in the movie “Ogo Olorun”. Other productions include Oko Mi, Ota mi, Case Closed, Wonuola, and Asewo.

Currently, Seyi is the founder of Shaiworld Entertainment

Happiness Adebayo, the generally acclaimed number one and biggest skincare brand in Nigeria and Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare decided to go into the beauty industry with a mission to make women beautiful.

According to her, “I realized the role beauty plays, especially in the life of women. I love how excited they always look trying to look so beautiful. The joy for me is indescribable. I knew the calling for me is the beauty business. Basically, the joy of bringing in items and seeing people buy them in no time, seeing happiness radiating in them because they are getting what will make them beautiful , makes me extremely joyous. The Glee brand is built to meet the modern day woman’s hair and skin beauty needs, transforming them into glee queens ”