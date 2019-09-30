Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Provost of Federal College of Education, Okene, Dr. Umar Hassan has said the acute water problem experienced by students and staff in recent weeks has been fixed.

While conducting newsmen on tour of projects executed in the last two years, he said his agenda was to improve the welfare of students and staff by creating the right environment for teaching and learning.

The provost said teaching and non-teaching staff have been sponsored for further studies both at home and abroad.

Hassan said in spite of paucity of funds, he was able to construct blocks of female hostels and administrative building to put an end to the problem of hostel and office accommodation confronting students and non teaching staff.

Th provost said in the last two years, he also constructed one storey building for the Department of Early Childhood Care, Primary Adult and Non formal Education.

He also listed as gains the construction of a twin 200-seater auditorium and one storey building for School of Languages, lecturers’ offices and toilets with bore facilities.

The provost said he was able to attract projects to the institution from TETFUND which included the erection of 45 solar powered street lights , drilling of motorized boreholes in the staff quarters and at the male and female hostels.