THE President of the Nigeria Golf Federation, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, come February 3, will turn 70 and expectedly golf Captains of Clubs across the country are falling over each another to honour him with a birthday tourney.

Two tourneys, one at the Miccom Golf Club, Ada and another at the Ibadan Golf Club are already on the card to honour the grand birthday celebration of the former Governor of Lagos and Osun States. The tourney at Ada would hold on Sunday, February 6 while the Ibadan game is billed for Saturday, February 13.

However, words from the celebrant indicates that another event could hold at the IBB golf Club in Abuja right after the Ibadan show. Expectedly, both the Ibadan and Ada tourneys are fully booked with over 350 golfers from across the country attending each of the events. It is also gathered that invited professionals could feature in both Ada and Ibadan games. Prince Oyinlola has since expressed gratitude over intensions of Club Captains to honour him with a birthday tourney.

He reasoned that the Captains did not show such interest just because he is the President of the Golf Federation but they did what they did because they cherished absolute friendship he had shared with golfers across the country over the years.