From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, described the newly reconstructed 13.15km Ada-Igbajo road as a fulfillment of another campaign promise.

He had declared in his inaugural address that his administration recognised the importance of intra and inter-city roads to facilitate movement of goods and people and would continue to muster resources to build strategic roads across the State.

The Ada-Igbajo road was part of the 54.3km span of township roads across the three Senatorial Districts of the State that Oyetola approved for construction, reconstruction or rehabilitation, after about three decades of their last reconstruction or actual construction.

Other township roads include: Akindeko-Awosuru link road, via Adejumo street, with a spur to Oremeji, Akinlade Street, Adewale Street, with a loop to WAEC road; Rehabilitation/complete overlay of 25.8km Army Barrack (Ede)-Ara-Ejigbo township road; Rehabilitation and complete overlay of 8.10km Moro-Yakoyo-Ipetumodu-Asipa-Ife/Ibadan Expressway Junction road; and Rehabilitation/complete overlay of 4.38km Ereja Roundabout-Ereguru-Isaare-Oke Oye-Sabo (Irojo)-Ilesa/Akure Expressway Junction.

Speaking at the commissioning, Oyetola restated his administration’s commitment to unleashing road construction on the State for its socioeconomic transformation.

He said his administration is irrevocably resolved to engage in meaningful infrastructure and economic endeavours to achieve economic transformation and equitable development of major towns and villages in Osun.