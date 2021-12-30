From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Thursday inaugurated the newly-reconstructed Ada-Igbajo road after 33 years of neglect.

He described the 13.15km road as a fulfilment of yet another promise made saying “it is another proof of our commitment to our avowed resolve to unleash road construction on the State for its socioeconomic transformation.”

Oyetola said the reconstruction of the road was part of the government’s resolve to stimulate the socioeconomic activities and open up the benefiting communities to rapid transformation in line with the Development Agenda of the State Government.

The residents of the benefitting communities lauded the government for fixing the road, saying the gesture has rekindled their hope and further endeared them to his Administration.

Oyetola had in September 1, 2020 flagged off the reconstruction of the road that had been in a deplorable state and neglected for about 33 years.

The road, which was first constructed under the defunct Western Region by the then Premier, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the mid-50s, and reconstructed in 1987-1988 by the military government of old Oyo State, had hitherto become a death trap for motorists and residents of the axis, particularly peasant farmers whose means of livelihood depended on the state of the road.

Oyetola said the choice of the road for reconstruction was in view of its importance as it is central to the tourism and hospitality potential of the state in view of its stretches to Igbajo, the home of the Great Kiriji war site, and the ultra-modern Mic-com Golf Hotels and Resort, Ada.

“As I mentioned during the flag-off of this road last year, every abandoned project diminishes our people and compromises the desired economic development and transformation of our State.

“As you are all aware, in addition to undertaking massive road construction and rehabilitation, we have, as a government, embarked on the completion of all the uncompleted roads by our predecessor, including Federal Roads.

“Engagement in meaningful infrastructure and economic endeavours to achieve the economic transformation and equitable development of our major towns and villages is our irrevocable resolve as an Administration.

“We shall continue to embark on these initiatives in line with our Development Agenda, the challenges of resources and the Coronavirus pandemic, notwithstanding.

“Peace and your continued cooperation as a people are essential currencies for achieving more development. I therefore urge you all to continue to live together in peace and to support our policies and programmes so that we can, together, achieve our desired peace and development,” he added.