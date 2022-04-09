Theatre goers are set to have an exciting experience this Easter as Doyenne Circles musical, Ada The Country, returns on stage.

In a statement signed by the Producer, Kemi Lala Akindoju, the musical that highlighted the power of the Nigerian woman; her autonomy, resourcefulness and might, is set to come alive at the Shell Hall of the MUSON Centre, Lagos from April 15 to April 18, 2022.

According to the statement, Ada The Country tells the story of Ada, a character played by ace Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, who lost her nine-month-old daughter and property in a fire incident, and barely survived the tragedy. The traumatic experience sent her into depression but with the support of women across different generations, who have been through such harrowing experiences, she was able to walk through a process of restoration.

Directed by multi-award-winning producer cum actor, Kemi Lala Akindoju and written by award-winning writer, poet and performer, Titilope Sonuga, the all-female cast musical underscored the message of hope amid loss, friendship amid loneliness and strength amid despair. It also explored the journey of the girl child from birth, through childhood and adulthood, all the way to motherhood.

“This musical presents a cocktail of messages and emotions. Through the women, we dive into themes of ambition, faith, sisterhood, marriage, motherhood, but ultimately of healing and hope. Each generation of a woman speaks into and out of the next, painting a picture of what it truly means to be alive and woman in Nigeria today.

Members of the cast include Patience Ozokwor, Joke Silva, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Lala Akindoju, Oluchi Odii, Tosin Adeyemi, and Imoh Eboh among others.