ADACI Nigeria, at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, kick started a cultural project when Nigeria chapter of African Diaspora Ancestral Commemoration Institute (ADACI) Washington DC showcased culture quiz programme.

It was a full culture oriented progamme tagged ‘GBAGEDE ASA’ and organised among secondary school students in Abeokuta to bring the young ones back to their identity through cultural heritage.

According to the Nigeria chapter President, Chief Fakunle Oyesanya, “Major role of ADACI is to shed more light on culture.

“It is an organisation that identifies one with the source. It is a good thing to open the eyes of the younger ones to their cultural heritage and encourage them to identify with it, infact we should make them to understand how important culture is in their lives and why they should all be crusaders of their own culture” Fakunle emphasised.

The grand event, which was kick started by business tycoon Tunde Egbewale was attended by students of different secondary schools in Abeokuta, where two representatives from each school participated in the quiz competition which was in line with their school syllabus.

To establish a tight culture programme, some culture oriented side attraction like chants and culture dance steps were used as interlude to cover the entertainment part. It is amazing to see the students perform native genres .

The well organised culture event showcased many established linguists and culture practitioners in the society among whom are veteran broadcaster Bunmi Ayelaagbe, renowed ewi exponent and chanter,Ayo Ewebiyi, Abel Ojetunde,Baakini,Prince Olaitan Oladele, Adebisi Aderinto and host of others.

Vice president of ADACI NIGERIA Chief Okemuyiwa Gbolahan while presenting certificates and price tags to the winners urged the students to take culture especially Yoruba language as an important icon which must be cherished at all cost.