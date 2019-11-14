The wife of former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chuka Odom, Chief (Mrs) Adaku Odom, will unveil her ‘Lifestyle Mall’ in Abuja on Friday, November 15.

Located in the serene neighbourhood of Jabi, close to the Jabi Lake Shoprite Mall, the launch of the Mall will be graced by the leading lights of Abuja society.

The commissioning of the three-story building office complex will be performed by former Minister of Power Prof. Bart Nnaji.

The edifice houses the Lifestyle DryCleaning & Laundry Services, Rex Pacem Law Firm and several other high-profile businesses.

In a statement by Odom’s Media Aide, Toni Akuneme, the ceremony, which will play host to friends, customers and well-wishers of Lifestyle Group, is strictly by invitation.