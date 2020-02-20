Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Two people are feared dead and one other person injured following an attack by gunmen on Bang town, a community in Numan, Adamawa State.

Bang came under heavy attack from yet to be identified gunmen leading to the death of the village head, 73-year-old Alpha William, one other person and another 72-year-old man, Gayus Bang, is said to have been critically injured during the Wednesday night attack, a local source confirmed.

The Numan community attackers were said to have raided the community at around 7 pm and burnt down houses and destroyed properties worth millions.

Numan community has been the subject of a relentless herdsmen attacks in the last few years and hundreds of lives and properties have been lost in the wake of the herdsmen attacks.