Kenneth Udeh from Abuja

Flag bearers of the All Progressive’s Congress for both National and State parliamentary offices in Adamawa state have vowed to work towards the victory of their Gubernatorial candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as well as the party in the forthcoming General elections slated for next year.

The various candidates who emerged victorious in the recent party primaries conducted in the state made the declaration in Abuja on Sunday during a solidarity visit to the Asokoro residence of the Governorship hopeful.

Led by the party’s state working committee headed by Adamawa APC Chairman, Alh. Ibrahim Bilal, the team said they were at the residence of Binani to congratulate her and other successful candidates of the party on their victory at the just concluded APC primaries.

Charging the candidates to ensure that the party sweeps all electoral positions including the Governorship , Bilal also announced that the party has constituted a reconcilation committee saddled with the responsibility of extending olive branches to all aggrieved parties within the party with the aim of resolving all lingering issues in due time.

Describing Binani as a “dogged fighter”, the party Chairman praised the Senator for her “Grassroot Political ideology” which he said was instrumental for her emergence during the primaries. According to Bilal unity of common purpose is important for the party emerge winners in the 2023 electoral contest.

He told the gathering, “I am particularly happy because since your emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of this party has further reinvigorate the love people have for the APC. Wherever we go, people are happy with us, no doubt you are a grassroot politician of note.

Concluding his address Bilal stated that the party under his leadership is well positioned to work tirelessly to ensure the victory of all candidates at the general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the House of Representatives and Senatorial Candidates member representing Gombi/Hong, Hon. Yusuf Captain Buba and Senator Abdulaziz Murtala Nyako in separate remarks expressed their pleasure over the meeting. They described the engagement as thoughtful, timely and very important. Both speakers pledged to galvanise support for the Binani and other candidates of the party to ensure victory.

Responding Binani expressed her gratitude to the delegation, the Adamawa Central Senator, however urged the party faithfuls to focus on the general elections saying that the primaries were over. Describing her emergence as divine Binani expressed optimism that the APC remains the party to beat in the state, promising that the party will govern the state with justice and fairness if herself and it’s candidates were elected into office.

“The primaries are over hence the party should concentrate on ways of facing the general elections that will give all APC candidates victory”

“My emergence is a call to serve from the Almighty God and I pray that the same God that gave me victory will give myself and all other successful candidates the grace to lead Adamawa with justice, fairness and ability to make a difference, Aishatu pledged.

Senator representing Adamawa Central in the National Assembly, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, emerged winner of the All Progressive’s Congress Governorship primaries held in the state.

Binani will go head to head with the second term hopeful Governor of the state Ahmadu Fintiri who also emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate.

Aishatu “Gimbiyar Adamawa” as she is popularly called will become the first elected female Governor in the History of the country if she eventually defeats the Governor in the 2023 gubernatorial polls.

