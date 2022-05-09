By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The state chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa, Ibrahim Bilal, has assured members of the party that the party is working hard to ensure fairness and justice to all members of the party. He said that members of the party should not entertain any fears that there officials of the party is committed to internal democracy and that elections will be held at all levels of contest in the party.

Bilal said, starting from the state house of Assembly, governorship, national assembly and and the presidency, party members will decide how the process would be run and that if they want primary elections to be held, it would be exactly as they want it and if they decided to choose a candidate among them, whether for governorship, house of assembly, Senate positions, the party will respect the party wishes of the party faithfuls and that is the strength the party will build on to defeat the incubent PDP government that has already lost ground.

Ibrahim Bilal made this known at a stakeholders meeting of the party in Yola, Adamawa state.

While addressing party faithfuls in Adamawa he said, “Our party is not tuned to imposing a candidate on anyone and at any level and all members of the party must strive to achieve success as no candidate is going to be favoured in the contest for the party’s ticket.

“The attempt at favouritism has been the bane of peaceful conduct of primary elections, hence the party is ready to accept and endorse candidates who are chosen by the people.

The maintains that, “If 10 governorship aspirants of the party decided on an aspirant that they prefer, the party officials and leadership are ready to honour their resolve.”

He also used the occasion to commend all the aspirants of the party for a healthy and decorous campaign which he said is a clear signal that the party is united and ready forge ahead, contest for the 2023 elections and uproot PDP out of Adamawa state.

Speaking at the occasion, various stakeholders at the event said the critical role of delegates in the party must be respected for internal democracy to take hold in the party and for the wishes of the people to prevail above personal sentiments.

Unanimously agreed that they have to put aside that they must put their differences aside and put the interest of the party first.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke at the event agreed that PDP in Adamawa state is already loosing ground as even members of the its state house of assembly are already changing loyalties to APC and all that remains is for APC to put its house in order send the PDP to it’s grave.

The Vice Chairman, Northeast, Salisu Mustapha, admonished party loyalist to remain committed and focussed on the overall goal of the party which is to deliver victory at the polls.

Salisu explains that the party is committed to implementing the party’s primaries according to agreed mode at all levels in order to provide a plain level field for all contestants.

Key stakeholders at the event include, Sen. Grace Bent, Sen. Abubakar Girei, Sen. Abdulaziz Nyako, Sen. Binta Masi, Sen. Bello Tukur. Others include Sen. Ishaku Abbo, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, Hon. Umar Mustapha, Sen. Ahmed Moalayidi, Alhaji Dahiru Bobbo, among key party figures.