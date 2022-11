From Kenneth Udeh

The Court of Appeal in Yola on Thursday restored Aishatu Binani as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

The appeal court’s judgment nullified the ruling of the federal high court that set aside the APC primary that produced Binani as the party’s governorship candidate for Adamawa.

The federal court had in October declared that there would be no candidate for the APC in the state for the 2023 elections.