By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa South Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe has clinched the PDP’s ticket to run for a second term as the senator representing southern Adamawa state. Binos polled 232 votes to beat his closest challenger, Peter Fwa, who polled 55 votes at the primary.

Sen. Binos said his victory has made him the second person in the southern senatorial zone to win successive nominations for a senatorial race in the history of southern Adamawa.

Binos made the remarks while delivering his acceptance speech shortly after the conclusion of the elections in Numan, Adamawa state.

Binos said, “I will like to take this opportunity to express my most sincere gratitude to Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the Fresh Air Governor, the Project Master, for giving us an environment that enabled us excel in following his example and serving the people at the grassroots.

“This has made our work in winning the General Election in 2023 super easy. PDP shall win all the seats in contention in the State House of Assembly constituencies, we shall will all the 8

eight House of Representatives seats, the three Senatorial seats.”

He adds that “Today history is being repeated: because since 2003, no PDP Adamawa South Senatorial candidate has achieved successive nominations and won elections. The record-holder is Distinguished Senator Jonathan Zwingina.

“I have been nominated by our elected delegates for a second term and I strongly believe we shall win again at the General Elections in February 2023.

“We shall return the Fresh Air Governor for a second term with a bigger winning margin than we did in 2019.

“By the grace of God, Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa, former Vice President will win the ticket of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and lead us to a resounding victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

“The PDP will form the Government at the Federal level and also control more than two-thirds of the Governorship seats.”

While addressing a crowd of delegates on the chances of the party in the 2023 elections he said, “There is massive goodwill awaiting the PDP in the southern zone and other parts of the state following three years of sterling and outstanding performance of the PDP-led government in Adamawa State.

“That will not be possible unless we harness the stupendous goodwill which the PDP administration in Adamawa State has built over the last three years.”

He further explained that “Adamawa South is PDP and PDP is Adamawa South. People on all sides of the political divide are waiting to compensate us with their votes in 2023 because of the lives we have touched at the grassroots.

“We thank the Almighty God for his special grace and favour over us. His will has been done and may His name be ever praised.”

The Stock Exchange Executive turned politician commended the Electoral Panel, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), delegates, and the media for the role they played in ensuring transparent, free and fair primary elections.

In an uncommon display is sportsmanship he said, “I commend my fellow aspirant and brother, Prince Peter Fwa, who put up a gallant contest and ensured that true democratic practice was called into play. He also joined me in addressing the delegates before voting commenced assuring them that we are one and will join hands and support the winner and work for the success of the party at all levels of the forthcoming elections.

“Today the contest has been won and lost and tomorrow is another day.”

Across the other senatorial zones, Rev. Amos Yohanna emerges winner of the northern senatorial zone for the PDP by polling 123 votes to beat his closest rival, Zira Magadi, who polled 28 votes, while the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya Abbas, emerges the winner of the Adamawa Central Senatorial zone by polling 125 Votes against his closest challenger, Auwal Tukur who polled 54 Votes.

