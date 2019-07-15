Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State police command has paraded five suspected repentant kidnappers, who it said willingly surrendered and vowed never to return to their evil trade.

The suspected kidnappers, Mohammed Rabiu, Raboji Isa, Jalon Iliya, Babawuro Lamido and one Tukur Lamido, all residents of Maigero village in Song, voluntarily denounced their criminal tendencies and repented from their nefarious kidnapping trade.

This was made known by the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, at a press briefing in Yola.

Madaki explained that the repentant criminals also surrendered their five AK 47 rifles and 334 rounds of live ammunition and vowed to assist both the police and Miyetti Allah to identify, trace and arrest other people involved in the illicit trade and help recover those held captive.

He explained that the success recorded was a result of ongoing peace and reconciliation initiatives between the Adamawa State police command in collaboration with the Adamawa State government and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Adamawa State chapter.

“The peace initiative which includes traditional leaders, community leaders, members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria Adamawa State chapter and members of the Tabital-Pulaku Jonde Jam.

“We started with a series of meetings and interactions which built confidence and trust in the populace, ” Madaki said.

The command also paraded about 42 male suspects arrested in connection with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and armed robbery among others.

The CP called on other groups and members of the public to continue to cooperate with the police by providing relevant information that would lead to curbing criminal activities in the state.